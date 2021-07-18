Over 100 applications were received by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s office for consideration under the Governor’s Education Assistance and Youth Empowerment grant program.

The program dedicates a portion of the $33 million in CARES Act funding received by the governor through the Education Stabilization Fund to support learning loss recovery in the upcoming school year.

“These are still under review and we hope to make award announcements in the very near future," said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor’s communications director.

The new school year is set to begin Aug. 12, at which time GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez hopes to have the after-school program opportunities available to students.

The 100 applications are from community organizations interested in providing academic and extracurricular activities to students outside of the classroom. The applications total over $80 million in request, Paco-San Agustin said.

“There’s only a little over $33 million for awards,” she said, which means not all applicants will be funded under the program.

ESF Program Director Stephanie Flores said the applications were divided into the main areas identified in the program application and a panel is reviewing the applications.

“In some cases having interviews with applicants to clarify issues they may need more information on,” Flores said. “There are a few projects that have been submitted that are not eligible for funding because although there is merit to the proposals, they just do not fit the grant parameters.”

Proposals included academic and sport activities such as STEM, STEAM programs, sports and recreational activities, development and enhancement of learning resources like curriculum development, programs supporting leadership development, social and emotional resiliency and positive pro-social activities such as arts and humanities, supplemental student learning and engagement activities, including special education programs and services.

The review process however, is not easy.

“The major difficulty is that that there are so many excellent projects that we would like to fund but there just is not enough money available in the ESF allocation for the governor and tough choices need to be made,” Flores said.

According to Flores, the program is collaborating with GDOE and Department of Public Health and Social Services to identify other funding sources.

“A good majority of the projects will likely be funded in some fashion by either GDOE or DPHSS,” Flores said.

With the start of the school year weeks away, Flores said, “We will work with all awardees to ensure proper implementation of programs in the relevant time frame.”