100 drones, fireworks to light up liberation celebration

In celebration of the 77th anniversary of Guam’s liberation, the Office of the Governor and Guam Visitors Bureau will present Guam’s first aerial electronic light show, featuring 100 quadcopter drones, on Liberation Day.

The July 21 light show will be followed by three simultaneous fireworks displays.

The governor’s office and GVB have been working with local vendors Bella Wings Aviation and JamzMedia Productions/ShowPro Pyrotechnics to bring these exciting additions to this year’s Liberation Day festivities.

“We are excited to offer this unique blend of entertainment, and we hope that it serves as continued inspiration toward a stronger, more prosperous future for our island and our people,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we commemorate our island’s 77th Liberation from foreign occupation, celebrations have deepened in meaning with the challenges each of us endured as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

• The Liberation Day Drone Light Show begins at 8 p.m. July 21 over Tumon Bay, and will run for 13 minutes and be visible from several miles away. Governor Joseph Flores Memorial Park or Ypao Beach Park in Tumon will be closed to the public that night, but the drone light show can be seen from anywhere along Tumon Bay.

• The drone show will be followed by three synchronized fireworks launches from Oka Point, Hagåtña boat basin, and a barge off Merizo Pier at 8:15 p.m.

• If you miss the drone show debut, you can catch another show from Merizo on July 22 at 8 p.m. No fireworks will be displayed that night.