$100M in repairs needed at public schools

Guam's public schools need repairs and other maintenance work with an estimated cost of more than $100 million.

Most students, parents, teachers and administrators are familiar with the maintenance issues at the schools – from benches or guardrails that need to be replaced to leaking gymnasium roofs that need repair.

Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveyed the 41 Guam Department of Education schools and have added up the cost to make those fixes. The corps submitted a draft report to GDOE officials.

"It's not final yet but we have received a draft and it goes into various levels of detail," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "Essentially it costs out the work that's needed in the schools to address deferred maintenance. It's an update of a lot of work that was initially done in 2013."

Fernandez said even as GDOE worked to address needed maintenance the Army Corps of Engineers previously reported, other issues arose.

In 2013, they identified about $90 million in deferred maintenance at public schools. This included guardrails and canopies needing replacements, leaking roofs, as well as bathroom plumbing and school electrical issues affecting fire alarms, elevators and other necessary fixtures.

"A lot of the American Revitalization and Recovery Act, ARRA, funds were used to address many of those needs including, for instance, roofing repairs that were made and are really a significant part of the work that needs to be done at schools," Fernandez said.

Based on the 2013 report, GDOE brought deferred maintenance costs down to $30 million.

"But now it's been 10 years. As those investments have gone through their wear and tear over the last 10 years, this update gives us a more recent assessment of what needs to be addressed," Fernandez said.

Fernandez said the $30 million in deferred maintenance remaining from the 2013 report is part of the items in the $100 million list in the Army Corps of Engineers' report this year.

GDOE is working on finalizing the draft report before presenting it to the Guam Education Board.

"I believe over the next few weeks, this information is also going into a database platform that the Department of the Interior helped fund and support," Fernandez said. "In that platform are all the findings of the committee translated into work orders and costs."

The plan will be submitted to federal officials at the end of the year. The plan will include an assessment and recommendations for how to prioritize and fund the maintenance and repair projects, he said.