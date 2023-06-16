$100M more for Guam missile system proposed

Guam may see about $100 million more for missile defense systems in the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, bringing the total to about $497 million, as reflected in the chairman's markup from the House Armed Services Committee.

"This is an effort our office initiated and advocated for since the start of this term, inclusive of our amendment to increase the appropriation for the (Guam Missile Defense System) by $147 million," Guam Del. James Moylan stated in a news release.

President Joe Biden had requested $397 million for the missile defense system, while the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command recommended $544 million, which led Moylan to seek a budget increase of $147 million.

The delegate stated the federal debt ceiling issue, for which the president signed a deal in early June, affected the original budget hike request. He nonetheless commended the $100 million increase as "very monumental" for Guam and the region, noting there are opportunities for additional federal funding for fiscal 2025.

"The budget increase for the (Guam Missile Defense System) was the Indo-Pacific Command's top unfunded priority; however, it was not supported by the Biden administration, hence the underfunding of the endeavor. As I continued to talk to my colleagues in Congress to advocate for our amendment, it was humbling to hear the responses of how so many were supportive of our community, our region and its overall safety," Moylan stated in the release.

Moylan acknowledged that the chairman's markup may not be the final version the House will vote on, as the committee will be deliberating additional amendments. However, Moylan said there's strong bipartisan support for increasing the budget for Guam's missile defense system.

"In recent days we have read of stories that discuss Guam's vulnerability, as Typhoon Mawar exposed many infrastructure woes, particularly with communications and utilities, which enemies could take advantage of. There was also the concern about a joint patrol of China's and Russia's military aircraft entering the West Pacific," Moylan stated in the release.

"Many of our people are concerned about the inevitable and it is critical that our people and our community are kept safe. The (Guam Missile Defense System) would establish a 360-degree missile defense system, which would protect our island," he added.

While funding went up for the missile defense system, there were some defense funding reductions in the markup compared to the amounts requested. That included a $242 million reduction for joint communication upgrades for Joint Region Marianas under "House agreement." The missile defense funding is listed under "House authorized."

Moylan told The Guam Daily Post that any reduction is concerning, but, before commenting, he would prefer to discuss the matter, as well as other House agreements associated with installations on Guam, with the appropriate parties.

"There are many moving parts in these conversations, and since I will be on Guam this weekend, I will reach out to (JRM commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson). If there is a need to increase a certain budget or if there was a shift in priorities, there will be opportunities for amendments," Moylan said.