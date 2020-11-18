Two deaths on Tuesday brought a sobering statistic to Guam nine months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guam's COVID-19 death toll has reached 100.

Guam’s 100th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday.

The patient was a 58-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, the Joint Information Center confirmed Tuesday evening. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 18 and tested positive upon admission.

"At the beginning of this pandemic, the models projected we would lose hundreds of lives to COVID-19. While we are thankful that model did not become our reality, we cannot ignore the magnitude of this death. To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I offer you our sincerest condolences and sympathies," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We are told weeping may endure for the night, many nights as we know all too well. But we are also told to be strong and courageous – do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. Let us do what we must to become worthy of those we laid to rest."

Guam’s 99th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH hours prior, at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday.

The patient was a 73-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, JIC stated. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 7 and was a known positive case.

“Words may never be enough but to his friends and family, please accept our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” stated Leon Guerrero. “Though this virus is cold and ruthless, we cannot and must not lose hope in this fight. Wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands—these simple actions can save countless lives.”

59 new cases of COVID-19

To date, there have been a total of 6,234 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 1,796 cases in active isolation.

Fifty-nine new cases were confirmed.

Of the 59 cases, 19 were identified through contact tracing. Four cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 17, Guam's COVID Area Risk Score is 22.5. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below, the governor has previously stated.

GBHWC crisis hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a crisis hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.