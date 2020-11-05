Guam has broken a new threshold in total cases of COVID-19. On Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported 101 new cases, bringing the total count to ​5,004 ​since testing started in March.

The island has seen ​85 ​deaths. There are 1,567 ​active cases and ​3,352 ​people have completed isolation.

Of the 101 new cases, 21 were identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

There are 90 people hospitalized:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 77

• Guam Regional Medical City: 8

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 5