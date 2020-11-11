Guam has 101 new COVID-19 cases out of the 690 tests conducted by health officials, according to the Joint Information Center.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 5,755 since March. There are 91 deaths, 1,997 people who are currently fighting the virus and 3,667 who have completed isolation.

As of Wednesday, Guam’s COVID Area Risk Score is 33.4, the JIC stated. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

One DOC officer tests positive

On Tuesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 259 prisoners from various units at the Department of Corrections, Mangilao facility. Eight officers were also tested on this day. Results yielded 61 positive cases, 60 prisoners and one officer, all of whom remain in isolation. DPHSS will test the 153 remaining samples from the Mangilao compound on Thursday.

Strategic contingency operations plans and preventive measures were implemented at the start of the pandemic in the event of an outbreak. In addition to identified isolation and quarantine housing units within the facility, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Public Works will provide medical tents and containers, if needed.

School meal distribution program will include breakfast, lunch

Guam Department of Education officials are expanding the School Meal Distribution Program to include both breakfast and lunch beginning Friday. The program first launched in September and is available to all children 18 years of age and below and will include students attending public, private and charter schools.

The school meals program will provide one bundle of five-days worth of nonperishable breakfast and lunch items per child, and will be distributed at no cost utilizing a drive-through operation, on a first come, first served basis. The school meal program is limited to one set of meals per child. Vehicles are limited to a maximum of five food bundles, and walkers are limited to a maximum of 5 food bundles. Meals are limited in availability and should be picked up at a school within a child’s attendance area.

The school meal distribution program is available at all GDOE schools, and the distribution program is operational every Friday only, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., except holidays. Walkers are also accepted.

The GDOE is working to offer this school meal program to ensure students continue to receive nutritious meals throughout the ongoing school closure due to COVID-19. The school meal distribution program is made possible through a waiver received by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Participants are asked to wear a mask when picking up meals through a drive-through system. GDOE staff will be on hand to facilitate the school meal distribution. Drivers should remain in their vehicles and follow instructions to facilitate a smooth and safe distribution process. Walkers must also wear masks.