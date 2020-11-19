101st COVID-19-related fatality reported

Guam’s 101st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 6:32 p.m. last night, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 68-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 12 and tested positive upon admission, JIC reported.

“We are told those who mourn will be comforted. To his family and friends, may you find comfort from the love and support of those around during this most difficult time. Please accept our condolences and sympathies," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We have the tools to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home as much as possible. If we continue to do these, if we do not allow ourselves to become complacent, we will get out of this crisis stronger than before."

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.