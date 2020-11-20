Despite decreases in the daily count of new COVID-19 cases, one more death has been linked to the respiratory illness, bringing Guam's death toll to 101, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 68-year-old man with underlying conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to Guam Regional Medical City on Nov. 12 and tested positive upon admission, JIC reported. He died at approximately 6:32 p.m. Wednesday.

"We have the tools to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home as much as possible," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who shared her condolences with the family. "If we continue to do these, if we do not allow ourselves to become complacent, we will get out of this crisis stronger than before."

On Thursday night, the JIC reported the island has 70 new confirmed cases out of 646 tests performed. There were 112 new cases reported Wednesday.

There are 57 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 50, with 11 in the intensive care unit, six of whom are on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3, with 2 in the ICU and 1 on a ventilator.

• U.S. Naval Hospital: 4, with 1 in the ICU on a ventilator.

As of Nov. 19, the COVID Area Risk Score is 19.0. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below.

Community testing

COVID-19 community testing will be held at Piga and NCS, Dededo, on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services’ Rapid Engagement Team will visit three apartment complexes in NCS and one subdivision in Piga, and engage all the residents living there. RET nurses and support staff will visit residents in their homes and offer COVID-19 testing as well as other wraparound services, such as supplies and educational material.

The RET Mobile Command Post and Mobile Lab will be set up at the Astumbo Community Center next to the Astumbo Fire Station.

CLTC Office temporarily closed

The Chamorro Land Trust Commission has announced that their ITC office will be closed until further notice due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

CLTC staff will not return to work until proper sanitization has been completed and cleared for re-entry of employees. CLTC is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Customers can email:

• Agriculture and residential: eileen.chargualaf@cltc.guam.gov

• Survey inquiries: pierce.castro@cltc.guam.gov

• Commercial and administrative inquiries: joey.cruz@cltc.guam.gov

Correction

The Guam Department of Education has one Wettengel Elementary School employee who tested positive for COVID-19. They initially reported two employees.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.