102 board, commission members fail to file conflict-of-interest disclosures

At least 102, or 41%, of about 248 members of government of Guam boards and commissions failed to file conflict-of-interest disclosures by the April 22 deadline, said Maria Pangelinan, executive director of the Guam Election Commission.

Their names will be among those that GEC will send, for the first time, to the Guam Ethics Commission for action, Pangelinan said.

The statement of disclosure of conflicts of interest form can be obtained from the election commission. Officials are required to declare whether there is conflict of interest or possible conflict of interest at the time of appointment or as may be expected during their tenure of service on the GovGuam board or commission to which they are appointed.

Moreover, only 69, or 55%, of 126 elected and appointed GovGuam officials required to file their 2020 financial disclosure statements filed by the April 22 deadline, Pangelinan said.

Disclosure of personal finances is required among elected and appointed public officials so the public can evaluate potential conflicts of interest, deter corruption and increase public confidence in government.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio were among those who filed their 2020 financial disclosure forms on time.

The rest – 57 – requested more time to file financial disclosures, including the heads of the legislative and judicial branches. They have until Oct. 19, or six more months, to file.

All the information about financial disclosures and conflict-of-interest statements will be sent to the Guam Ethics Commission, Pangelinan said.