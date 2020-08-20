There are 105 new cases of COVID-19 on island - the largest number of new cases reported in a single day.

That increases the total number of cases since testing started in March to 704. It also pushes the number of active cases to 317, according to the Joint Information Center report, marking the first time the island breached the 300 threshold.

Of the 105 new cases, 51 cases were identified through contact tracing and eight cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine, according to the JIC.

The confirmation of these new positive cases, follows the governor’s announcement of a sixth COVID-19 related death.

The governor, this afternoon, also announced that tomorrow, the island will go into lockdown with restrictions similar to the first round of Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 in March.