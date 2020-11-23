105th, 106th COVID-19-related deaths confirmed

Two more Guam lives were lost over the weekend in the pandemic.

The island's 105th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam about 11 a.m. Saturday, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 59-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to the naval hospital on Oct. 31 and tested positive upon admission.

Guam's 106th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City at 11:56 p.m. Saturday. The patient was a 51-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 21 and tested positive upon admission.

"Though our hearts are filled with grief, our resolve must not waver. We have to remember the four Ws – wear our masks, watch our distance, wash our hands, and having the will to do these. These are our best tools against this virus," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

There are 6,549 officially reported cases of COVID-19. Of those, there are 2,013 cases in active isolation and 4,430 have completed isolation, JIC stated.

As of Sunday, Guam's COVID Area Risk Score is 15.7. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases and the rate of spread. An ideal CAR Score for Guam would be 5.0 and below, JIC stated.

Door-to-door testing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted door-to-door testing Sunday in the Route3/NCS areas in Dededo and at Piga subdivision in the northern village.

At the outreach, Public Health spokeswoman Janela Carrera said 13 people had tested positive out of 139 total tested, a 9.4% positivity rate.

Prisoners test positive

The Department of Corrections also confirmed that 62 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

That raises the overall count of prisoners who tested positive to 164.

There are 24 who have cleared isolation and two have been released. There currently are 138 prisoners with active cases.

The agency currently has 15 officers in quarantine, 35 officers and three civilian employees tested positive.