About 105 hunters helped local families bring home the bacon following this year's Pig Hunting Derby.

Department of Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht said about 106 pigs were brought in and distributed to local families on Monday. Hunters were out on Saturday and Sunday.

One man who picked up a pig said it's "food for the house" and called the derby a "good resource," particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matson and APL donated refrigerated containers, which Muna-Brecht said helped ensure they were able to collect the pigs and give them to families. Additionally, she said Sens. Clynt Ridgell and Jose Terlaje and Speaker Tina Muña Barnes helped staff the program sites.

Jeff Quitugua, a biologist with the Agriculture Department, said village mayors were instrumental in getting pigs to the families that needed them.

"We worked very closely with several mayors ... to identify people in their village who would need the food source," Quitugua said.

The director added that Sen. Ridgell also helped liaise with people in the Micronesian community to raise awareness about the program.

The island's last derby was held in December 2018. That year, there were 89 hunters and runners who harvested 101 pigs. Feral pigs have become a nuisance to the community, particularly to farmers, as they dig up plants and crops.