108 bus drivers receive 1st dose of vaccine

A total of 108 school bus drivers have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend at Guam Memorial Hospital, according to Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The Guam Daily Post, citing Carrera, previously reported that it was not exactly known when bus drivers would be scheduled to be vaccinated, as their school-based peers began receiving their first doses on Saturday.

In addition to clarifying that the vaccination for school bus drivers has begun, Carrera stated Tuesday that vaccinations for bus drivers were being coordinated between GMH and the Department of Public Works, separate from the vaccination initiative for school-based employees.

Some of the remaining 25 out of the 133 total bus drivers were vaccinated at Guam Regional Medical City on Tuesday, while the rest are anticipated to get vaccinated today at GMH.

Meanwhile, school-based employees continue to get vaccinated this week.

Schools resumed in-person instruction last week, as did busing operations for students, after months in limbo due to a high number of COVID-19 cases.