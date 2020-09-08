Guam voters will have to choose from 108 candidates to fill 55 available seats in the Nov. 3 general election, which could still be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will also be a nonbinding presidential straw poll among incumbent President Donald Trump of the Republican Party, Joe Biden of the Democratic Party, and the candidates from at least five other parties.

This presidential straw poll is located at the bottom of side two of the November ballot. Guam cannot participate in presidential elections because it is a territory and not a state.

On Monday night, the Guam Election Commission voted to approve the November ballot design.

GEC commissioners, led by Chairman Michael Perez, also voted to destroy all the 110,000 ballots, now deemed "unused," from the canceled 2020 primary election.

There were two primary election ballots for each voter: the partisan races and the nonpartisan race for public auditor.

GEC commissioners also voted to destroy the 2,584 ballots used by primary election early voters. These ballots were technically "not cast votes," said GEC counsel Vincent Camacho.

Since the cancellation of the primary election, the 2,584 ballots from early voters have been set aside and placed in a GEC vault for safekeeping.

Ratification

GEC commissioners certified the 10 candidates for the Guam Education Board, and the five candidates for the Consolidated Commission on Utilities.

They're in addition to the 89 candidates that the GEC certified for the primary election that automatically advanced to the Nov. 3 general election, under the law signed on Aug. 28 that cancelled the 2020 primary election.

Also added for the general election are the judicial retention votes: one Supreme Court of Guam justice and three Superior Court of Guam judges.

Here are the number of candidates and the seats available in November, based on GEC data:

Delegate: 3 candidates; 1 seat available

Senators: 29 candidates; 15 seats available

Mayors: 42 candidates; 19 seats available

Vice mayors: 14 candidates; 7 seats available

Public auditor: 1 candidate; 1 seat available

Guam Education Board: 10 candidates; 6 seats available

Consolidated Commission on Utilities: 5 candidates; 2 seats available

Justice: 1 justice is up for a retention vote

Judges: 3 judges are up for a retention vote

Judicial retention

Guam voters will decide whether to retain three judges and one justice, according to GEC:

Chief Justice Philip Carbullido

Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III

Judge Arthur Barcinas

Judge Maria Cenzon

Ballot placement drawing

On Wednesday night, GEC will draw ballot placement for the November polls.

The process will determine the placement of candidates' names on the ballot.

Voter registration, early voting

Online voter registration has started, while in-person voter registration will resume once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

To register to vote in the November election, residents are encouraged to visit GEC's website at gec.guam.gov.

Public Law 35-96, which cancelled the 2020 primary races, expands the in-office early voting to 45 days, which means GEC can start opening the early voting including curbside voting by Sept. 19.