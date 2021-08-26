108 new COVID-19 cases reported; 10 GDOE students, 5 employees test positive

Guam has 108 new COVID-19 cases, 28 positive patients in hospitals, and 15 more public school students and employees who've also been confirmed to have the virus, according to the Joint Information Center.

Of those hospitalized, 19 aren't vaccinated. The census at each hospital breaks down to:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 11 patients, of whom four are in the intensive care unit

• Guam Regional Medical City: 14 patients with none in the ICU

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 3 patients with one in the ICU and on a ventilator

The 108 new cases are from 1,349 tests performed on Aug. 25. Of the new cases, 48 cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 9,867 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 145 deaths, 930 cases in active isolation and 8,792 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 25.2.

Guam COVID-19 vaccination update

As of Aug. 25, 637 additional residents received their first dose in a two-dose series, 164 residents received their dose in the single-dose series and an additional 296 residents have become fully vaccinated. To date, a total of 108,134 (79.34%) of Guam’s eligible population (residents 12 years and older) is fully vaccinated. This percentage includes 8,735 fully vaccinated residents between the ages of 12 – 17, as well as Guam's fully vaccinated adult population of 99,399.

10 GDOE students, 5 employees test positive for COVID-19

Today, the Guam Department of Education confirmed 10 positive cases for COVID-19 involving students, and five positive cases involving employees.

Student cases were identified at Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School, C.L. Taitano Elementary School, Maria A. Ulloa Elementary School, M.U. Lujan Elementary School, Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School, Wettengel Elementary School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Okkodo High, and two cases identified at George Washington High School.

Employee cases were identified at Agana Heights Elementary School, Astumbo Elementary School, B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Daniel L. Perez Elementary School, and Okkodo High School. In collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Aug. 27.