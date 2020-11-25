Guam’s 108th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 6:50 p.m last night, the Joint Information Center reported.

The patient was a 48-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19.

He tested positive on Nov. 21 and was admitted to Naval Hospital on Nov. 24.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send his family and friends our deepest condolences and sympathies. May you find strength from the knowledge you do not mourn alone," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "We have been at war with an invisible enemy for most of the year. As scripture tells us, we must be on the alert, stand firm, and be strong. Our constant vigilance remains the light through the darkness.