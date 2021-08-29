109 new COVID-19 cases

It’s another three-digit COVID-19 positive day for Guam with 109 confirmed cases out of 837 tests performed.

This is the fifth day in a row that Guam has more than 100 new cases in a day. There were 27 patients in Guam’s hospitals with the respiratory illness and the COVID-19 Area Risk Score remains at 30, according to the Joint Information Center.

Among these new positive cases are students in various grade levels that had families lining up to get their COVID-19 tests on Saturday morning.

It was a letter from school telling Nova Naguit that one of her daughter’s classmates had tested positive for COVID-19 that prompted her to bring her family to get tested.

She said while the school closure is going to be tough the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in schools and in the community is a concern.

“I think it’s going to be more effective (in) avoiding problems for students,” she said, noting that she had ensured that her family was vaccinated before the start of school year. “It makes me feel anxious … and three of my coworkers tested positive. So I just want to make sure and have peace of mind that we’re all OK.”

Just a month ago, testing sites would get maybe a couple hundred people on a busy day. But with each day this passing week, the lines seem to be getting longer as more people are informed someone they know tested positive.

On Saturday, there were 698 people who were tested at Tiyan alone, said Mark Scott, Guam National Guard public affairs officer. Guard personnel continue to support the island’s pandemic response.

For Mangilao resident Reggie Welley, health concerns have meant he hasn’t been able to get vaccinated.

But like Naguit, he's concerned after learning students at his children's school, Adacao Elementary School, tested positive for COVID-19.

“They’re too young to get vaccinated,” he said.

Welley said it's going to be difficult to have to do online learning at home but he appreciates that he won’t have to worry about his children getting sick. Like others, he said the delta variant, which is infecting kids more than the original strand of the SARS-CoV-2, is a game changer. Like many other parents, he and his wife opted for face-to-face learning for their kids to help ensure they got the education they need.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen now,” he added. “We’ll do our best and see.”

The governor, on Friday, announced that she was canceling face-to-face instruction for schools. Guam Department of Education officials have pulled school administrators and teachers in for workshops this coming week to prep for online classes, which will start the following week.

On Saturday, the Archdiocese of Agaña reported six more students tested positive over the last two days, raising their total number to 29.

San Vicente Catholic School has two students who have tested positive for COVID-19. Dominican Catholic School reported one new case as did Bishop Baumgartner Catholic School, Dominican Child Development Center and St. Anthony Catholic School, according to the press release.

Guam Department of Education schools didn't have updated numbers as of press time Saturday. As of Friday night, GDOE reported 89 positive cases in schools since classes started on Aug. 12.