$109K in projects to address flooding in Dededo

Department of Public Works contractor ZME Pacific will build new infiltration trenches along the road shoulders and reconstruct pavement at Chalan Pugua Machena and Chalan Bongbong in Dededo to address flooding, the governor's office announced Friday in a press release.

The two projects will cost $109,600 and are locally funded through the Guam Highway Fund. Work is expected to start in the next two weeks and could be completed in approximately two months, according to a joint press release from the governor's office and Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Not only will this project mitigate flooding, more importantly, it will protect homes, enhance public safety and create strong infrastructure in the village. We will continue working closely with DPW and our village leaders to provide immediate solutions for flood-zone areas,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

During heavy rains, many residents in the area experience flooding and motorists risk damage to their vehicles, Savares stated in the press release.