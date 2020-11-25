Guam’s 109th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at 11:02 a.m. today, the Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 65-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 22 and was a known positive case.

"There is no pain like losing a loved one. To his family and friends, please accept our condolences and sympathies," stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "As we lose more and more of our neighbors to COVID-19, we cannot become numb to the news. These people are more than numbers – they were friends, co-workers, siblings, parents, children. They are more than the illness they succumbed to. So it is our duty, our responsibility to keep each other safe. Our vigilance is the only vaccine we have."

50 test positive for COVID-19

To date, there have been a total of 6,705 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 109 deaths, 1,639 cases in active isolation and 4,957 not in active isolation.

Of these 50 cases, 19 cases were identified through contact tracing. One case reported recent travel and was identified in quarantine.

As of Nov. 25, the COVID Area Risk Score is 6.8. The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. An ideal risk score for Guam is below 5.