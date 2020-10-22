A former Department of Corrections officer convicted in a major drug and contraband smuggling scheme is apparently dodging officers of Adult Probation Services ahead of his sentencing hearing.

The case for Fermin Maratita was heard before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday.

Probation officials told the court that they've made multiple attempts to contact Maratita, including through his family members, but officers have had no luck.

He was ordered by the court to check in with probation weekly by phone. It was said in court that the last time he checked in was July 22.

"I gave him repeated warnings," said Sukola, who issued a $10,000 cash bench warrant for his arrest.

Smuggling scheme

Maratita is facing up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possessing methamphetamine while employed as a guard at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

He was among 13 people, including six DOC officers, indicted in September 2017 in a scheme to bring meth, cellphones and other contraband into the Mangilao prison for two maximum-security inmates.

An outstanding warrant remains in place for defendant Liana Cabrera, who has reportedly fled the island. Authorities have yet to locate Cabrera.