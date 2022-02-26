The U.S. Department of Commerce National Telecommunications and Information Administration has awarded $12.8 million to Guam for increased broadband infrastructure, Del. Michael San Nicolas announced Friday.

“As we remain steadfast in our commitment to better serve all Americans through robust infrastructure investments in communities across the country, we are humbled that our latest efforts in Congress have provided yet another avenue to address the long-standing resource gaps experienced by citizens in the territories,” San Nicolas stated in a press release.

This funding builds on initiatives from both Congress and the Biden administration to review, revamp and reinvest in the nation’s comprehensive infrastructure systems. The award is provided as part of the NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program and will be used to install quality middle-mile and last-mile broadband in Guam, San Nicolas said in the release.

“In a digital age where connecting residents to the internet is akin to bringing electricity into peoples’ homes, our work in Congress will change lives for more than 10,000 households in Guam. Moreover, in an evolving time that necessitates increased global connectivity and innovative approaches to education, health care and public safety, the criticality of a quality, stable and modern broadband infrastructure system cannot be overstated,” San Nicolas said.

“The results we have delivered as part of the NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program will not simply improve the quality of life for the people of our island — it meaningfully advances our shared mission to realize greater parity for the territories in every aspect of American life.”