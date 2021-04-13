The government of expects to receive this week 10,840 additional COVID-19 vaccines that are mostly the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen, boosting the government's goal of fully vaccinating at least 62,500 adults by May 1 to reopen tourism and lift post-travel quarantine.

And this week, residents have more options to get vaccinated.

George Reyes, 61, opted for his first dose because he wanted an additional layer of protection for his mother, a World War II survivor, he said.

"I came back to take care of my 86-year-old mother," Reyes, who recently returned from Florida, said.

Reyes was among those who got vaccinated on Monday at the Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti, the latest village-based vaccination clinic by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"We always put family first. She's the family matriarch and we want to be able to take care of her. She took care of us and raised all of us to become productive members of the community," Reyes, a retired Air Force aviation specialist and a retired federal government employee, said.

The oldest of five siblings, Reyes hopes that more people will avail of the free vaccines for Guam to rid of the pandemic that's caused a lot of hardships.

Chalan Pago resident Michael Binuya, 43, and his wife Jenney, took their second Pfizer-BioNTech dose, in the hopes of providing a safer home for their 4-year-old and 10-month old children.

"We do it for our family. We all have the option to help Guam move forward, by taking this vaccine," the father said.

More vaccines

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, on Monday said Public Health ordered additional 10,840 vaccines that are expected to arrive later this week:

8,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson Janssen

2,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech

These are in addition to the 53,170 doses that arrived on the first weekend of April.

As of Saturday, 38,705 residents who are at least 16 years old have been fully vaccinated.

That means 23,795 more or about 1,250 a day must still be fully vaccinated to meet Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's Path to Half goal by May 1 to reopen tourism and lift post-travel quarantine.

Parents and kids

Willy Magdalera, of Asan, took his 16-year-old daughter Aubrey to get her first vaccine on Monday in Piti.

"Looking at the odds, it's better to get the vaccine as a protection rather than not having any at all. And the pope also said it's okay to get vaccinated and we trust the pope," Magdalera said.

His daughter, a sophomore at the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, said among her friends, she's the first one to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm setting an example. For me, this gives me an assurance that I am more protected from COVID-19," she said.

Piti resident Michelle Perez, 52, also took her 16-year-old son Rees to get his first vaccine.

"I got fully vaccinated in February as someone who works in a law enforcement agency. But before that, I was on the fence line whether to take it or not but my husband convinced me that it's better to get this added protection," she said.

Zach Tedtaotao, 32, and four of his colleagues at MD Wholesale, went to get their single-dose Johnson & Johnson together on Monday.

"We're the last five employees to get vaccinated. Our general manager has been encouraging everyone to take it, since vaccination started on Guam," he said.

Maite resident Mikiko Nimwik, 49, said she's thankful that her sister-in-law took her to Piti to get her first vaccine so she can have added defense from the virus.