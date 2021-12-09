Federal investigators are looking for at least three suspects who were caught on video surveillance apparently stealing mail from post office boxes last month.

The thefts were reported at the post offices in Tamuning and Barrigada in November, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Investigators released images of three male suspects. It's not clear if the thefts are connected.

The feds are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with information that could help them to catch the suspects.

The community is advised not to take action to apprehend the suspects on their own.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455, using reference case number 3557048.