In an effort to bolster public safety in Guam, the government will offer an incentive bonus of $10,000 for qualified retired law enforcement officers to help police the island.

The retired law enforcement personnel would have to work for at least one year, according to Executive Order No. 2022-10, signed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday.

The also would give foresters with the Department of Agriculture a pay increase of 18%, similar to what was given to law enforcement personnel in February.

Ultimately, however, the goal of the latest order is to "increase police presence in the community by directing the temporary assignment of law enforcement officers from other agencies to the Guam Police Department and incentivizing retired law enforcement officers to return to service, among other objectives," states a press release from Adelup.

The number of limited-term police officers, as well as funding source and the total budget for the program were not included in the press release.

These are among the details of the program that would be "provided at a later time," according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

The executive order enables the Department of Administration to establish the plan and more information will be released once available, she said.

"We hope to recruit as many retirees as possible," she added, noting Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio met with a dozen officers initially and most "showed strong support for this initiative."

"Their assignments would vary, depending on their backgrounds and abilities," Paco-San Agustin said.

According to the press release, the order accomplishes the following:

• Requires DOA to develop the incentive program;

• Requires DOA to develop an exemption policy allowing the temporary assignment of law enforcement officers in other agencies to GPD in excess of current time period limits,

• Directs DOA to create a revolving fund for use by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, and

• Expands the Law Enforcement Pay Plan to include foresters employed by the Guam Department of Agriculture.

“Exactly one month ago, Lt. Gov. Tenorio and I met with our retired law enforcement officers to call upon them to join the service once again to increase police presence in the community, and it was clear many remained committed to their oath to serve and protect our people,” Leon Guerrero stated.

She added that this public safety initiative is the "culmination of the solutions discussed during those meetings, including the provision of a $10,000 bonus for qualified retired officers who return to service.”

Tenorio said GPD is preparing to begin another training cycle, this one "with the largest number of recruits in recent history."

However, they won't begin the actual work of patrolling Guam's streets for several months, he said.

“Beyond increasing our public safety force, our retired officers can provide additional police presence within our villages, offer mentorship to younger officers, and enhance our community outreach efforts. We look forward to their return and thank them for their continued service to the people of Guam," Tenorio said.