The fiscal year 2021 budget bill, as it is so far, includes an appropriation for the Guam Department of Education $10 million short of their current budget.

That presents a problem not just in terms of Guam DOE's operations, but also because $41 million in federal funding received as part of the CARES Act is contingent on a "maintenance of effort" requirement, which means Guam DOE needs to be appropriated its average funding over the last three fiscal years.

The 2021 budget, at about $209 million, "definitely falls below" the maintenance of effort requirement as understood by Guam DOE, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

He said he has informed legislative appropriations chair Sen. Joe San Agustin and sent letters about the funding requirement to him and Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, the chair of the legislative committee on education.

Nelson's office said they are discussing possibilities with Guam DOE's funding, but there is currently no definitive action set. Lawmakers are currently discussing the fiscal 2021 budget and talks have largely revolved around anticipated revenue.

The U.S. Department of Education will also have to be made aware if the budget falls short of the requirement, Fernandez added.

"I think there is the possibility of asking U.S. DOE for flexibility or for a waiver of that requirement," Fernandez said. "But we're not sure whether that will be granted and whether there will be an impact on our ability to access those federal funds."

Guam DOE has begun using its grant money to distribute safety supplies and personal protective equipment to public, private and charter schools. Funding for the first batch of supplies are already obligated.

Instructional supplies are also on order and laptops and tablets will also take up a large chunk of the funding, but much of the money is not yet obligated as procurement is still ongoing.

"If something happened at this point, it might be possible to take all the unobligated funds and hold them as part of determining how to resolve this requirement," Fernandez said.

For now, he does not know if Guam DOE will have to pay back federal funding already obligated.

"We haven't notified U.S. DOE yet, but we will be doing so shortly to give a heads up so they can get the guidance needed to determine whether anything needs to happen with regards to our funds," Fernandez said.

The department knows there is a desire to cut agency budgets due to the pandemic and reduced government revenues, but at the same time, Guam DOE's budget has been cut by $19 million since 2018, he added. Fernandez said he needed to meet with his financial team to see how a further reduction of $10 million will affect the department.