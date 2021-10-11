Lawmakers continue to rack up spending bills targeting an upcoming federal reimbursement for the earned income tax credit.

Despite already appropriating $55.8 million of this money in the current fiscal year budget law, senators for months now have been introducing legislation that also uses the reimbursement as the funding source for a number of desired aid programs and capital improvement projects.

The financial benefit to some of the lowest earning workers on the island traditionally has been paid by the government of Guam. Following a new federal law, the local treasury will be repaid for funding the EITC, beginning this fiscal year.

The latest of these local bills, authored by Sen. Telena Nelson, gives $10 million of the current year's EITC reimbursement to the Department of Public Works to pay for village street resurfacing and repairs, as well as highway infrastructure like bike lanes.

Within the past year, 25 auto-bicycle accidents occurred in five villages, according to the bill's legislative findings. By assisting DPW financially with roadwork, senators "can properly ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists alike," the measure states.

The Legislature recently passed the first two measures that spends the EITC reimbursement beyond 2022.

Bill 121-36 appropriates $35 million annually to help fund the construction of a new hospital and health care campus, while Bill 153-36 earmarks $5 million each year to help build a new prison. The governor has yet to act on either measure.

This leaves between $13 million and $15.8 million remaining in the reimbursement, according to projections by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research and senators, respectively.

But including Nelson's latest bill, lawmakers have proposed to spend more than $73 million from this source of funds.

Ultimately, none of the bills may end up being viable.

BBMR has previously cautioned senators that whether the Legislature can even spend the EITC reimbursement remains to be seen.

"Should the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. (Department of the) Treasury avail EITC reimbursements via a trust fund account, those funds would not be subject to legislative appropriation," the bureau has written to lawmakers.