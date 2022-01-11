Although the administration has begun work to open up the filing of claims for another round of financial reparations for the CHamoru people on Guam who suffered during the Japanese occupation, island senators still must appropriate $10 million before they can be paid.

The Leon Guerrero administration has proposed money for a local war claims program, which was enacted into law late last year, come from the local government's general fund.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told lawmakers she was taking "immediate action" to execute a submitted implementation plan on Friday, including work to create official applications for a reparation

But further action from the Guam Legislature is needed, including approving an appropriation for the war claims program.

Local legal expert Robert Klitzkie clarified for The Guam Daily Post that the papers the governor sent to the Legislature did not become law through inaction during a 30-day window.

A bill, which is the form in which the implementation plan was submitted, can only pass the Legislature in a legislative session with a quorum, said Klitzkie, who is a former senator, former judge pro tem, transparency advocate and Tall Tales talk show host.

The governor has called the appropriation "the final piece" for the new round of war claims.

"We look forward to working with senators on providing the $10 million identified in the general fund for the distribution of payments," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokesperson told The Guam Daily Post on Sunday.

Some senators have expressed concern with general fund, preferring the claims be paid using a special fund created specifically for World War II reparations.

The general fund has been bolstered by reported revenue surpluses recently.

According to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, during the first two months of the current fiscal year, the general fund had collections exceed budget projections by more than $19 million.

And while the figure is unaudited as of yet, the general fund collected $62 million above budget in the last fiscal year, BBMR reported previously.

Lawmakers ultimately will determine the funding source for the new round of war claims.

Senators also potentially could affect the administration's implementation plan – since it, along with the appropriation, is being considered through Bill 230-36, which the governor was required to submit by previous legislation.

Speaker Therese Terlaje has stated that the plan proposed by the governor "potentially exceeds" the parameters for the war claims program set forth in local law. She expects an amended version of Bill 230 to be "prioritized" during session scheduled for later this month.

'Incorrect understanding'

Paco-San Agustin told the Post the administration doesn't agree with senators' concerns about the program's funding source or the length of time to accept applications.

"Some have an incorrect understanding that the pool of applicants is larger than what it is," she said, without naming the senators to whom she was referring.

The Department of Administration soon will begin providing application forms for reparations to the public ahead of a filing deadline that will be decided soon by an adjudication committee. That group will be made up of members appointed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and the Legislature.

Claims must be filed no later than three months after the war claims adjudication committee has published the notice of the deadline to file.

Tiered payment

The administration's war claims plan would pay:

• $15,000 for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.

• $12,000 for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.

• $10,000 for those who suffered forced march or internment or hid to evade internment.

• $25,000 for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.

Heirs of a "compensable Guam decedent" will be paid only once all approved applications for World War II survivors are paid, according to the administration's plan.

If the claimant has more than one sole surviving parent, spouse or child, the reparations will be divided:

• 50% to the spouse, then 50% divided equally, to the greatest extent possible, among all living children, or

• Divided equally among all living children when there is no surviving spouse, or

• Divided equally among both surviving parents, when no spouse or children are living.