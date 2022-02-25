$10M in tax refunds coming up

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration on Friday evening announced the start of tax refunds for Tax Year 2021.

This week’s refund release totals $10.6 million.

This represents 2,586 error-free returns filed on or before Jan. 28, 2022 and will be paid by check and direct deposit.

“Since taking office, we have resolved to turn around refunds more quickly from their filing date and have, in fact, achieved what no other administration has been able to do in decades. We are grateful for our people’s patience as we worked to change and improve the way their government serves them,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release. “Alongside today’s announcement towards the gradual relaxation of COVID restrictions, we are confident that the road to recovery is on the horizon.”

“We thank the hard working employees at the Department of Revenue and Taxation and the Department of Administration who have committed to ensuring that we keep to a consistent and accelerated schedule for the payment of refunds,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

(Daily Post Staff)