11,300 purged from voter roll

In a meeting conducted in Guam's native language to honor Mes CHamoru, with English translation, the Guam Election Commission administered oaths to recently elected commissioners, voted for officers and discussed matters pending before the commission.

In one of her last acts as chair of the GEC, Alice Taijeron administered the oath of office to both Gerard Crisostomo and Benny Pinaula, who were elected to continue to serve as part of the Guam Election Commission board.

The commission then nominated and unanimously elected Crisostomo to lead as commission chair, taking the reigns from Taijeron, who was unanimously voted in as vice chair.

GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan provided her first report to the commission's new leadership, which entailed the latest information on voter registrations up for cancellation.

Letters regarding GEC's intent to cancel 11,410 registrations of voters who did not vote in 2020 and 2022 general elections, have gone out, and a statutory date for their removal has passed, Pangelinan confirmed.

More than 100 of those voters have reregistered with the GEC, however, she said.

“There’s less cancellation because people have come in to register,” Pangelinan said, since advertising the names up for cancellation. “Some of them have registered online as well. But it should be about 11,300 that we canceled.”

Pangelinan is now encouraging the remaining group to register to vote once more, either in person at the GEC office in Tamuning, or online if a resident has a valid Guam ID or driver's license. Some mayor's offices may still have active volunteer registrars, as well.

During the process of identifying inactive voters in the voter roll, Pangelinan noted there were errors encountered with the list, but spoke of only one specific case.

"I am aware of at least one where the cancellation letter did not reach us, but, when we looked it up, we saw that the voter himself had requested for his voter registration to be canceled,” Pangelinan reported.

The GEC has taken into account voters who have died and continues to remove those names from the list monthly.

"Those that died - if they didn’t die on Guam - family members would need to bring their death certificates or come in to let us know that they passed. Otherwise, we just need to wait out the two general elections. All of the ones that died on Guam, we should have taken out already because we get the death lists from (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) every fifth of the month,” Pangelinan explained.

Other discussions

In keeping up with records, the GEC noted that April 21 is the deadline for financial disclosure statements from elected officials and directors of GovGuam agencies to be submitted to the GEC for recordation.

According to the GEC’s latest financial disclosure report, Pangelinan said, 31 officials have filed so far, and the commission is updating its database of who is required to meet the deadline.

"Boards and commissions are being appointed and their terms are expiring. And so we have the latest list of those that have to file financial disclosure. We don’t have a problem with elected officials and those who have to file full financial disclosure. We believe that’s a complete list," she said. "Now, if someone else gets appointed as a director, if they’re in there by April 21, then we will add them on to the list.”

Officials can request an extension that gives them 180 additional days to submit the information, which is required to be disclosed under local law.

The board also addressed who will represent Guam at the state level for a national commission the GEC is part of.

Two representatives chosen will be traveling in April to an annual meeting of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the first one conducted in person since the COVID-19 pandemic. The GEC will not have to pay for the travel expenses, Pangelinan said. She will likely be attending the off-island event, she added.