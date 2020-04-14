11 DOC officers, recruits to be tested for COVID-19

Eleven officers from the Department of Corrections had close contact with a recruit who tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago.

According to DOC spokesperson Maj. Antone Aguon, Department of Public Health and Social Services investigators determined that six officers and five recruits will need to be tested for the virus.

"They've been told to self-isolate since last week," said Aguon. "Those officers and recruits will be tested at a time and date to be determined by Public Health. I know some of them are eager to get back to work as soon as possible. But they just have to wait for the process to be completed."

Public Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a site visit of the Mangilao compound on Thursday.

Aguon said health officials did not determine that any of the inmates or detainees needed to be tested or monitored for the virus.

The recruit who tested positive also remains in isolation.

"He is doing fine," Aguon said. "His symptoms were mild."

DOC leaders are also working to have the other recruits who had no contact with the infected recruit return to work as soon as possible.