11 GovGuam agencies report old debts in budget talks

Only 11 government agencies and department have reported prior year obligations in detailed budget proposals submitted to senators.

The Guam Daily Post, following coverage of a separate and regular effort to track these figures by the Department of Public Works, analyzed all submissions to the Legislature’s Office of Finance and Budget for recorded debts from Oct. 1, 2019 and earlier.

Eight agencies are not accounted for, including the Department of Education, several charter schools, the Guam Solid Waste Authority and the Judiciary of Guam because a budget form with the information does not appear to be included in their proposals. The Guam Police Department did not have its budget digest posted online, and the Office of the Attorney General’s submission mistakenly links to one for the Guam Ethics Commission.

Departments that used the form disclosed more than $2.6 million in debt, mainly in personnel costs like unpaid overtime, typhoon activations, and Civil Service Commission judgments. This figure includes the $1.1 million previously reported by DPW. Besides the 19 groups noted, all other departments and agencies said they had no prior year obligations heading into a new round of budget talks with lawmakers.

Four agencies owe more than $100,000. Guåhan Academy Charter School reported $645,518 in prior year obligations to two vendors. The Guam Fire Department is carrying over $381,298 in debt, mainly owed to its employees for overtime. GFD noted one obligation from fiscal year 2014 to cover typhoon-related pay. The Department of Land Management owes $177,311, and 82% of that amount is meant to cover a single employee’s retirement benefits. The Department of Revenue and Taxation recorded $161,719 of prior year obligations, with more than $106,000 due to a CSC judgment.

Other prior year obligations disclosed include:

• Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities (DISID): $51,810.

• Department of Agriculture: $51,302.

• Department of Public Health and Social Services: $22,449.

• Department of Parks and Recreation: $13,289.

• Civil Service Commission: $2,465.

• Guam Ancestral Lands Commission: $210.