$11 million in unemployment benefits for Guam workers to be released Monday

Thousands of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants will receive millions in additional financial aid on Monday, the Guam Department of Labor announced Sunday.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero directed the department to release $4.7 million from the Lost Wages Assistance program, funded by the federal government, immediately.

GDOL batched this first LWA payment along with $5.9 million in federally funded PUA and $605,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) for a total payout of $11.2 million this week, Labor stated.

Federal government-provided pandemic relief funds will expire at the end of December.

“These benefits are a lifeline to our people, and I’ve ordered GDOL to ensure that we can release as many dollars as possible before the end of December. Thanks to strong relationships with our federal partners, this additional money will come without the need for local match funds paid by Guam taxpayers,” the governor stated in the Labor press release.

“Our goal is to pay out all of October and November PUA as well as LWA before Christmas. We know this is a huge undertaking for our team as we double audit for accuracy,” stated Labor Director David Dell'Isola. “If you had changes to your employment during this period, please upload employer separation letters and check stubs so you can be included in these LWA payouts for the holidays.”

To qualify, claimants must have received at least $100 or more in PUA between Aug. 1 to Sept. 5, 2020. Based on the governor’s directive, the department will continue to batch payments every Tuesday for the next three weeks.

“This $1,800 benefit comes at a time when too many of our friends, family, and neighbors are in need, and we won’t stop here. The continuation of federally funded unemployment benefits is a need shared across the country. We are actively working with our federal partners to ensure that Guam is a part of any relief package negotiated by the incoming administration,” added Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

Claimants are urged to update their unemployment applications due to the changing Pandemic Condition of Readiness status that may have affected employment.

With this batch, a total of $440 million has been released to the people of Guam in the last six months.