There were 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday after the Department of Public Health Laboratory tested 64 samples with conclusive results.

53 samples returned negative for coronavirus and 11 came back positive.

The epidemiological profiles of the new confirmed cases will not be released until tomorrow.

Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said they're looking into where the new cases came from as the samples they tested today came from various locations - including clinics. She's meeting her team in the morning.

She confirmed her team will investigate whether the 11 new confirmed cases are a cluster.

This brings Guam's total COVID count to 165, according to the Joint Information Center and 125 recovered.