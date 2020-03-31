There were 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday night. Nine positive cases came from testing conducted by the Guam Department of Public Health Laboratory and two positive cases came from testing from the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 69.

The latest test results come after the governor announced the island's second COVID-19 related death- a 79-year-old man who had been admitted to the hospital since March 24.

31 samples were tested today. Nine tested positive and 19 tested negative.

There have been 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Guam and two deaths. 7 individuals have recovered.

The remaining 60 patients remain in isolation.