There were 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday after the Department of Public Health Laboratory tested 64 samples with conclusive results.

This brings Guam's total COVID-19 count to 165 since testing started in mid-March. Of those who tested positive, 125 people have been released from isolation and five have died. To date, close to 5,000 have been tested, excluding sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The epidemiological profiles of the new confirmed cases are expected to be released today.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said they're looking into where the new cases came from as the samples they tested on Wednesday came from various locations, including clinics. She's meeting her team in the morning.

She said her team will investigate whether the 11 new confirmed cases are a cluster.