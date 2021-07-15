The 11 teens who participated in the Guam Police Department’s Project U Youth Summer Program marched together into the GCA Trades Academy in Tiyan on Wednesday to be recognized for successfully completing the pilot program held over the past four weeks.

“Today is about you and for congratulating you for making it this far. We thank you most of all for participating,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio. “This is the first ever for the Guam Police Department and it’s not going to be the last.”

The program was developed by police Sgt. Maggie Naputi and was under the GPD Juvenile Investigation Section. It involves government and nonprofit partners including the Department of Youth Affairs, the Guam Office of the Attorney General, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the Mayors' Council of Guam, the Guam Department of Education, the GCA Trades Academy, Mañe'lu and WestCare’s Thrive Coalition.

The police chief said the program was a good opportunity for his officers and their community partners to be a positive influence and offer skills that the participants can share with their peers.

“As we conclude and say our farewell, I want to thank the youth participants for believing in our program, trusting our partners and believing in yourselves,” Ignacio said.

Along with learning the duties of law enforcement, the teens were offered a variety of trade skills, as well as training and awareness about topics such as suicide prevention, coping skills and building healthy relationships.

Participants also got to enjoy the summer program by getting involved in physical fitness and sports activities.

Each participant will get one school credit from the Guam Department of Education for completing the program.

“It really makes us proud. Not only to have you here and congratulate you on a successful program, but just to see you and realize that this is what we are looking for now as we start this recovery from the difficult 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“Congratulations on making it through this program. I am sure you learned a lot, and I hope you were positively influenced by the adults who care about you, your future and Guam. This is not just about us trying to give things to you from our experience and knowledge. It really is about wanting you to give back your positive talents and skills to our community so that we can all feel assured that Guam is in good hands," he added.