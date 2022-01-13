110 days in prison for man who tried to cash COVID-19 relief checks

Gerard De Guzman Belga will have to serve 110 days in the Department of Corrections facility after being convicted of attempting to cash bogus COVID-19 relief checks.

The sentence will be served on weekends.

Belga, 34, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Wednesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It was previously said in court that he had already served at least 10 months in prison.

In June 2020, Belga was indicted on charges of forgery and attempted theft, both as third-degree felonies.

According to court documents, a local foreign exchange business reported two men attempted to cash the forged checks the month prior.

Some of the check-cashing business' employees examined the checks and determined they were not legitimate, court documents state. The pair became upset as staff attempted to stall them. The employees were able to make copies of the checks and the duo’s photo identification.

Co-actor Jerome Robert Santos got a three-year prison sentence with all but one year suspended after he pleaded guilty to forgery as a third-degree felony in July 2021 for his part in the crime.

Both Santos and an unidentified woman told police they got the checks from the suspect who would print them in an apartment in Mangilao, court documents state.