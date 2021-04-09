$110K from Guam Cancer Trust Fund awarded to GMH

An award of $110,000 will be provided to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority from the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, for use in fiscal year 2021, the University of Guam announced Thursday.

The special government fund, created by Public Law 30-80 in 2010, receives a percentage of taxes collected on tobacco products via the Healthy Futures Fund.

UOG manages the fund and oversees fund distribution to organizations that provide patient-directed services in regard to cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment, and other services that may be required to access treatment, such as off-island transportation and temporary housing, according to UOG in a press release.

GMH will utilize the funds to purchase cancer-related medications, fund a local oncologist, provide patient cancer care, and provide prevention training and education for families, UOG stated.

This award follows the trust fund’s March announcement of $946,122 awarded to five other nonprofit organizations that support cancer patients and help promote care and prevention.