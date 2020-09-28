111 appeal denial of unemployment aid

At least 111 individuals are appealing the decision by the Guam Department of Labor to deny their applications for federal unemployment aid. The appeal hearings will begin Oct. 13, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

Formal letters of overpayment and instructions on how to return them will also be sent out soon. These determinations can also be appealed.

David Dell'Isola, director of the Guam Department of Labor, said Assistant Attorney General Phil Tydingco is the appointed hearing officer or referee for the unemployment aid appeals, as a result of a GDOL request to the Office of the Attorney General.

Tydingco will preside over appeal hearings related to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and the Lost Wages Assistance programs.

"These are appeals from GDOL determinations of disqualification or ineligibility to receive these benefits," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

The number of appeal requests has gone from 105 two weeks ago to 111 as of Tuesday, he said.

GDOL sent out notices of appeal hearings for the first set of hearings, which will be Oct. 13-15.

These schedules, however, are subject to change, depending on Guam's level of pandemic restrictions "or any other exceptional circumstances," he said.

"We have tentatively scheduled our appeals calendar for hearings to occur up to Oct. 28, 2020, because the Civil Service Commission has no matters scheduled up to that date for use of the hearing room," Dell'Isola said.

After that, GDOL will coordinate scheduling with the commission.

There should not be too many scheduling conflicts since the majority of hearings are held after 5 p.m., he said.

Laying out the rules

Dell'Isola provided Guam senators a copy of the unemployment benefit programs' appeals rules and regulations.

That comes a few days after a fifth legislative oversight hearing on the department's administration of the three federal unemployment programs.

According to the rules, a claimant may file an appeal of a GDOL decision about unemployment benefit "within 10 days after the date of mailing of the notice to the claimant's or party's last known address."

GDOL may, for good cause, extend the period within which an appeal may be filed to 30 days, the rules state.

Upon GDOL receiving a claimant's intent to appeal, the Appeals Office will issue, as soon as practical, a "notice of receipt of appeal" letter to the claimant.

If the claimant chooses to appeal, a hearing will be held.

The rules state that "at least 15 days prior to the initial hearing date," the hearing officer shall send the claimant and the GDOL director the "notice of hearing for appeal" pleading form.

The notice will indicate the date, time and location of the hearing.

Remote hearing

The appeals hearing may be held via audio telephonic or video teleconference or other electronic means for public health and safety reasons, the rules state.

Dell'Isola said, 10 days before the hearing date, the claimant must submit in writing a request to have the appeal hearing held over the telephone or via Zoom, so that arrangements may be made.

"Or the Appeals Office may contact both parties in the event that it determines that the PCOR1 or other level of PCOR prohibits in-person hearings during the scheduled date and time of the appeals hearing," the Labor director said.

The parties have the right to have representation at the appeals hearing, and to bring witnesses. The appeal hearing is to be recorded.

Judicial review

If the claimant or GDOL disagrees with the hearing officer's decision, then that party may seek judicial review within 30 days of the mailing date of the hearing officer's written decision, according to the rules.

After filing a writ of mandate or notice of appeal with the Superior Court of Guam, the appealing party shall provide a copy of the notice of judicial appeal or notice of writ of mandate to the PUA/FPUC/LWA Appeals Office.

Any overpayment, according to the rules, may be deducted from any future benefits payable to the claimant under Guam law or laws of another state or under a U.S. unemployment program.

If an individual is liable to repay any amount to GDOL, the overpaid benefits amount shall be collectible without interest by civil action in the name of GovGuam or GDOL by the Office of the Attorney General, the rules state.

Del'Isola said appeals are confidential and not open to the public.

Some 30,000 Guam workers have benefited from about $362 million worth of PUA and FPUC benefits, including this week's payout of $11.9 million covering cleared claims filed through Aug. 10.