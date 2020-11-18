There are 112 positive cases after 759 tests were conducted, according to the Joint Information Center. The seven-day rate is 11.46%, which is down from last Wednesday's 17.78%.
It's part of what looks to be a downward trend that follows a decrease in hospitalizations. According to the report, 65 patients were hospitalized:
• Guam Memorial Hospital: 58 w 12 in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators
• Guam Regional Medical City: 3 with 2 in ICU and 1 on a ventilator
• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 4 with 1 in ICU and on ventilator
As of Wednesday, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is 20.3. That's a reduction from previous days, which rose beyond 40.0. Guam's ideal score is 5.0. The governor said a if Guam reaches a 5.0, she'll lift social gathering restrictions.
The new cases raises the total number of confirmed cases since March to 6,346 . There have been 100 deaths linked to COVID-19. In total, 1,905 people are in active isolation, and 4,341 have completed isolation.
Of the 112 cases, 66 cases were identified through contact tracing. Four( cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.
Two GDOE employees test positive
The Guam Department of Education also confirmed that two employees from Wettengel Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed cases will be contacted directly. Areas of the campus have been cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.