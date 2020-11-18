There are 112 positive cases after 759 tests were conducted, according to the Joint Information Center. The seven-day rate is 11.46%, which is down from last Wednesday's 17.78%.

It's part of what looks to be a downward trend that follows a decrease in hospitalizations. According to the report, 65 patients were hospitalized:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 58 w 12 in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators

• Guam Regional Medical City: 3 with 2 in ICU and 1 on a ventilator

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: 4 with 1 in ICU and on ventilator

As of Wednesday, the COVID Area Risk (CAR) Score is ​20.3.​ That's a reduction from previous days, which rose beyond 40.0. Guam's ideal score is 5.0. The governor said a if Guam reaches a 5.0, she'll lift social gathering restrictions.

The new cases raises the total number of confirmed cases since March to ​6,346 . There have been 100 ​deaths linked to COVID-19. In total, 1,905 people are in active isolation, and ​4,341 ​have completed isolation.

Of the ​112 ​cases, ​66 c​ases were identified through contact tracing. ​Four​( cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.