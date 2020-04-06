One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 on Guam, bringing the island's total to 113.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services tested 13 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, with conclusive results, according to a Joint Information Center press release. One tested positive through DPHSS and 12 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

The overall count also includes an additional two cases of COVID-19 that were clinically diagnosed. While these persons tested negative, they have imaging findings consistent with COVID-19, display typical COVID-19 symptoms, have epidemiological links to previously confirmed cases, and as such are being treated as COVID-19 cases, JIC press release noted.

The overall count also includes nine positive cases that were tested by the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) in San Diego.

To date, a total of 111 cases tested positive and two were clinically diagnosed with 25 recoveries and four deaths.

All 84 remaining cases are in isolation, officials said.