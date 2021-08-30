More COVID-19 cases for tests conducted over the weekend were confirmed for an added 114 cases, the Joint Information Center reported on Monday.

Perhaps more concerning, however, is hospitalizations that continue to creep up as well.

The island’s COVID-19 hospitalizations was at 35 as of 6 p.m. Monday with the following breakdown:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 16 with one in the intensive care unit

• Guam Regional Medical City: 17 with three in the intensive care unit, one of whom is on the ventilator

• U.S. Naval Hospital: Two patients, both of whom are in the ICU and on ventilators

Of the GMH patients, 12 of the 16 are unvaccinated.

At GRMC, 9 of their patients are unvaccinated.

The status of the USNH patients is unknown, according to the Joint Information Center.

New cases over the weekend

The breakdown of the new cases, including preliminary numbers, follows:

• Aug. 28: 174 (preliminary numbers reported over the weekend was 109)

• Aug. 29: 113 (preliminary numbers reported over the weekend was 84)

• Aug. 30: 20

That's a total of 307.

To date there have been a total of 10,353 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 145 deaths. There are 1,358 people in active isolation and 8,850 who have completed isolation. The island’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 39.3.

GDOE cases

The Guam Department of Education reported seven more students and four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Student cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School, Inarajan Middle School, George Washington High School, Tiyan High School, and three separate cases identified at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School.

Employee cases were identified at Tamuning Elementary School, Agueda I. Johnston Middle School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, and Southern High School. In collaboration with the DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place.

The governor, on Friday, shut down face-to-face learning. GDOE resumes online learning on Sept. 7.

Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of Agaña noted that one school, Father Duenas Memorial School, reported one student tested positive on Sunday. Three Catholic schools begin remote learning on Tuesday and six on Wednesday with other following, the Archdiocese reported.

Schools starting remote learning on Tuesday:

• Academy of Our Lady of Guam

• Dominican Catholic School (Yigo)

• Infant of Prague Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten

Schools starting remote learning on Wednesday:

• Bishop Baumgartner Memorial Catholic School

• Father Duenas Memorial School

• Mercy Heights Catholic Nursery and Kindergarten

• Mount Carmel School

• Notre Dame High School

• Santa Barbara Catholic School

Schools starting remote learning on Thursday:

• Saint Anthony Catholic School

Schools starting remote learning on Sept. 7:

• Dominican Child Development Center (For Kindergartners)

• Saint Francis Catholic School

• San Vicente Catholic School