116th, 117th fatalities reported

Two people who were both known COVID-19 cases and had underlying health conditions are the island's latest fatalities to the respiratory illness.

The total number of deaths associated with COVID-19 is now 117, the Joint Information Center reported on Saturday.

An 85-year-old woman died at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, the JIC reported. The patient died at home in hospice care. ​She was a known COVID-19 case and was previously admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital.

The JIC noted that the "patient’s death certificate was recently amended, resulting in late reporting." Officials don't state why the death is being reported as a COVID-19-related fatality nearly a month later.

Guam’s 117th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday. The 65-year-old woman was admitted to GMH on Nov. 18 and was a known positive case.

“To the people of Guam, we must remember that this pandemic is far from over," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Our actions are just as important now as they were before. Let us not ring in the holiday season with anymore sadness. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”

Update expected Monday

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 396 tests performed on Friday, the JIC reported on Saturday.

Adelup is expected to provide an update on social gathering restrictions on Monday.

"We want to monitor these next few days closely as we have yet to see the effects of the Thanksgiving holiday, if any," Adelup spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Friday night.

The COVID-19 Area Risk Score​ was reported at 1.6, an increase from the 1.5 from previous days. The JIC noted the score will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are updated.

Paco-San Agustin noted that mass community testing continues this weekend at the Micronesia Mall, the Judiciary of Guam and Guam Premier Outlets.

"These mass testings give us a better understanding of community spread," she said.

​The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. The governor has said if the CAR Score dips to the ideal 5.0 or below, then she would lift some of the social gathering restrictions. Currently, social gatherings of more than five people aren't allowed if people aren't from the same household.

Guam has a total of ​7,090 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 560 ​people in active isolation and ​6,413 ​people who have completed isolation.