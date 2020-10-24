117 EIP checks processed

More than 100 Economic Impact Payment checks were processed Thursday by the Department of Revenue and Taxation, totaling about $1.67 million. With the 117 checks processed this week, that brings the total number of EIP payments to 82,155 for a total of $144 million, representing about 96.38% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

Rev and Tax announced that it will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31, in line with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, guidelines. Consistent with the IRS, Guam DRT urges all eligible nonfilers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payments.

Information was provided in a press release.