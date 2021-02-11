118 families with COVID-19 deaths get $10K each in aid; 7 disapprovals

A total of 118 families on Guam who lost loved ones to COVID-19 have so far received $10,000 each in government aid, Department of Administration Director Edward Birn said Wednesday.

Two more families are awaiting the one-time payment that would help with funeral and burial costs.

Seven applications out of the 127 received as of Feb. 10 were disapproved, Birn said.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, on Wednesday said the reasons for the disapproval of applications are:

the deceased wasn't a Guam resident

the death wasn't related to COVID-19, which would be indicated on the individual's death certificate

the person may not have died on Guam from COVID-19

Once the two other families are paid, the total payout to 120 families will be $1.2 million.

That's much more than the funding initially allotted as COVID-19 continues to claim lives.

As of Wednesday, the Joint Information Center reported 130 COVID-19 deaths.

Executive order

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a Sept. 29 executive order, called for the establishment of the COVID-19 Bereavement Fund "to assist the families of individuals who have died due to COVID-19 or COVID-19 related complications."

Birn said there's $200,000 left in the fund.

Since last year, some families raised concerns about the nature of the deaths of their loved ones, after JIC reported that the death was related to COVID-19.

The most recent is the family of an 18-year-old woman, Finnia Erik, who died Feb. 7. JIC said she is Guam's 130th COVID-19 fatality.