Guam’s 118th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:49 p.m. today.

The patient was a 69-year-old woman with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19, the Joint Information Center reported. She was admitted to GMH on Oct. 19 and was a known positive case.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send her family and friends our deepest condolences and sympathies. May you find peace and comfort during this most difficult time," said Governor Lou Leon Guerrero. "As we join together in sorrow for the passing of the loss of another to COVID-19, let us remember the obligation we have to each other. Our actions don't affect just ourselves – they affect our family members, friends, and co-workers. We cannot and should not become complacent, especially during this holiday season."

Risk score below 4.2 in 2 weeks

Guam has 16 new cases of COVID-19 out of 692 tests performed on Saturday.

Here's Guam's risk score standing over the last two weeks – all below the 5.0 risk score the government of Guam considers ideal:

•Dec. 13: 1.6

• Dec. 12: 1.6

• Dec. 11: 1.6

• Dec. 10: 1.5

• Dec. 9: 1.5

• Dec. 8: 2.1

• Dec. 7: 2.1

• Dec. 6: 2.0

• Dec. 5: 2.0

• Dec. 4: 2.0

• Dec. 3: 2.1

• Dec. 2: 3.4.

• Dec. 1: 3.9.

• Nov. 30: 4.2