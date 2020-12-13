118th fatality reported

Guam’s 118th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:49 p.m. today, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 69-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Oct. 19 and was a known positive case.

"Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send her family and friends our deepest condolences and sympathies. May you find peace and comfort during this most difficult time," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "As we join together in sorrow for the passing of the loss of another to COVID-19, let us remember the obligation we have to each other. Our actions don't affect just ourselves--they affect our family members, friends, and co-workers. We cannot and should not become complacent, especially during this holiday season."

16 new COVID-19 cases

There are 16 new cases of COVID-19 identified out of 692 tests performed on Saturday, Dec. 12. To date, there have been a total of 7,106 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 118 deaths, 575 cases in active isolation and 6,413 not in active isolation.