119 new COVID-19 cases over four days

There were 119 new COVID-19 cases confirmed from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, according to the Joint Information Center.

That increases the the total cases for Guam to 4,812 since tests started in March.

One additional death was reported today, increasing the fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus to 80.

As of today, 1,511 people were in active isolation and 3,221 have completed isolation.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services releases the official COVID-19 Dashboard and Situation Report on weekdays. Cases officially reported to DPHSS on Monday reflect results confirmed from Friday to Sunday.

From Oct. 30 – Nov. 2, a total of 184 new cases of COVID-19 were officially reported. There are 65 of these cases were previously reported by the Joint Information Center on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2, and reflect results reported from DPHSS. The breakdown of reporting to DPHSS by day is as follows:

• Oct. 30: 100

• Oct. 31: 31

• Nov. 1: 13