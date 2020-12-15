119th fatality was 44

Guam’s 119th COVID-19-related fatality is a 44-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. The man, a known COVID-19 case, died at home at about 5:22 a.m. on Dec. 9, according to the Joint Information Center Monday.

"To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies. We hope you find peace, comfort, and love to help you through this time of sorrow," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

31 new cases of COVID-19

The JIC also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,165 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Dec. 13, and tests from other labs from Dec. 11 to 13. One case was identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

As of Monday, there have been 7,137 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 526 people in active isolation and 6,492 who have completed isolation.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 1.3 as of Monday night, according to the JIC.

The score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Given the recent surges, Guam’s first step has been to achieve a sustained CAR Score of 5.0 and below. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

Executive Order 2020-43

Leon Guerrero signed Executive Order No. 2020-43 on Monday easing some of the restrictions on the operation of businesses and activities. The island remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

All individuals, especially vulnerable persons, are encouraged to continue to minimize travel outside the home. When it is necessary to leave the home, all persons are instructed to exercise mitigation measures outlined in applicable DPHSS Guidance, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Vulnerable persons" means individuals 65 years and older or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy.

All authorized activities under the latest executive order are still required to follow social distancing of at least 6 feet and posting of appropriate signage; frequent cleaning of all surfaces; mandating the wearing of face masks unless engaged in physical exercise.

Private swimming pools

Effective at 8 a.m. Dec. 15, private community swimming pools and public swimming pools are authorized to operate subject to applicable DPHSS guidance, the press release states. Social gathering restriction of 10 people maximum in a group applies.

Neither the Hagåtña or Dededo public pools are operational.

Firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

On Monday, a Guam Fire Department firefighter assigned to the Inarajan Fire Station tested positive for COVID-19. The firefighter remains in isolation at home. Emergency operations continue, with adjustments made in scheduling for the firefighters assigned. A thorough decontamination of all rooms and common areas was performed at the Inarajan Fire Station.